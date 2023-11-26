When Isaiah McKenzie takes the field for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season McKenzie has hauled in 11 passes on 14 targets for 82 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per game.

McKenzie does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 2 2 23 0 Week 7 Browns 0 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 3 2 12 0 Week 10 @Patriots 4 4 31 0

