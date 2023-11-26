Will Ja'Marr Chase get into the end zone when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers play in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Chase will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Chase has racked up 71 receptions for 833 yards, tops on his team, and six TDs. He has been targeted 106 times, and averages 83.3 yards receiving per game.

Chase has had a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1 Week 11 @Ravens 7 2 12 1

Rep Ja'Marr Chase with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.