Should you bet on Josh Downs finding his way into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Downs has caught 43 balls (on 60 targets) for 523 yards (52.3 per game) and two scores this year.

Downs has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Josh Downs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Patriots 3 2 40 0

