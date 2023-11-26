Should you wager on Liam Foudy to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Foudy has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Foudy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:16 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:47 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 10:40 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:33 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 12:55 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

