How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 26
Today's Ligue 1 schedule has lots in store. Among those contests is Toulouse FC squaring off against OGC Nice.
Searching for how to watch Ligue 1 action? All the games to watch today are here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch OGC Nice vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC journeys to match up with OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: OGC Nice (-200)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+600)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch FC Lorient vs FC Metz
FC Metz journeys to match up with FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Lorient (+100)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+300)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Montpellier HSC vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 journeys to face Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+130)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+215)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch FC Nantes vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC travels to play FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Nantes (+110)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+280)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Stade Rennes vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims journeys to play Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (-105)
- Underdog: Stade Reims (+290)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Lille OSC
Lille OSC makes the trip to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lille OSC (+140)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+210)
- Draw: (+230)
