The New Mexico State Aggies (3-4) play the Louisville Cardinals (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville Stats Insights

This season, the Cardinals have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 41.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

Louisville is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Aggies are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cardinals sit at 51st.

The 74.4 points per game the Cardinals average are only 2.7 more points than the Aggies allow (71.7).

Louisville is 1-1 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (64.4).

The Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 81.1 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Louisville performed worse in home games last season, averaging 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage in road games.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule