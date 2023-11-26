The Louisville Cardinals (5-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 1:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.7 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 58.5 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Gonzaga has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 58.5 points.

Louisville has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.

The Cardinals score 17.1 more points per game (81.8) than the Bulldogs allow (64.7).

When Louisville totals more than 64.7 points, it is 5-1.

Gonzaga is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 81.8 points.

The Cardinals are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (41.1%).

The Bulldogs make 48.7% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 13.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%

13.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Sydney Taylor: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Nina Rickards: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG% Nyla Harris: 10.2 PTS, 56.4 FG%

Louisville Schedule