The Louisville Cardinals (5-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 1:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.7 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 58.5 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • Gonzaga has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 58.5 points.
  • Louisville has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.
  • The Cardinals score 17.1 more points per game (81.8) than the Bulldogs allow (64.7).
  • When Louisville totals more than 64.7 points, it is 5-1.
  • Gonzaga is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 81.8 points.
  • The Cardinals are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (41.1%).
  • The Bulldogs make 48.7% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Leaders

  • Olivia Cochran: 13.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Kiki Jefferson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Sydney Taylor: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
  • Nina Rickards: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%
  • Nyla Harris: 10.2 PTS, 56.4 FG%

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Bucknell W 77-44 KFC Yum! Center
11/24/2023 Alabama L 78-73 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Liberty W 72-63 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Gonzaga - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/3/2023 N.C. A&T - KFC Yum! Center

