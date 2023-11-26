Will Mo Alie-Cox get into the end zone when the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox has five catches on nine targets for 72 yards and one score, with an average of 9 yards per game.

Alie-Cox, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 0 0 0

