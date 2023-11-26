The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles versus the Purdue Boilermakers is one of three games on the Sunday college basketball slate that includes an OVC team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tennessee State Tigers vs. Bryant Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Purdue Boilermakers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Middle Tennessee Raiders at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow OVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!