Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Bengals Game – Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) square off on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium in a battle of AFC North foes, and here are best bets recommendations.
When is Steelers vs. Bengals?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Bengals in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Steelers favored and the difference between the two is 5.0 points.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- The Steelers have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Pittsburgh has gone 2-1 (66.7%).
- The Bengals have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Cincinnati has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +114 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+2)
- The Steelers have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- The Bengals have covered the spread four times over 10 games with a set spread.
- Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (36)
- Pittsburgh and Cincinnati combine to average 0.8 more points per game than the total of 36 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 42.1 points per game, 6.1 more than the point total in this game.
- In the Steelers' 10 games with a set total, two have hit the over (20%).
- In the Bengals' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|10
|172.2
|6
|4.6
|1
Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|34
|1
|19.5
|0
