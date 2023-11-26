Trenton Irwin has a good matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Steelers give up 239.9 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Irwin has a 191-yard campaign thus far (27.3 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has hauled in 16 balls on 22 targets.

Irwin vs. the Steelers

Irwin vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 42 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 42 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 239.9 passing yards the Steelers concede per outing makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Steelers' defense ranks seventh in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Trenton Irwin Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Irwin Receiving Insights

Irwin has been targeted on 22 of his team's 380 passing attempts this season (5.8% target share).

He averages 8.7 yards per target this season (191 yards on 22 targets).

Irwin has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Irwin (four red zone targets) has been targeted 8.2% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Irwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

