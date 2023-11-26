Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Boyd will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd's stat line features 47 receptions for 439 yards and two scores. He is averaging 43.9 yards per game, and has been targeted on 67 occasions.

In two of 10 games this season, Boyd has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0

Rep Tyler Boyd with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.