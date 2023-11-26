The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 4.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 4.1 BLK Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Emmanuel Akot: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 183rd 71.4 Points Scored 74.4 114th 195th 70.6 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 233rd 31 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.8 125th 211th 12.6 Assists 12.7 204th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 13.3 311th

