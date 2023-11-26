When Zack Moss takes the field for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Moss has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 617 yards (68.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

Moss also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 16 passes for 123 yards (13.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Moss has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

In one of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Zack Moss Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Panthers 7 26 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 2 0 0 0 0

