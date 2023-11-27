The Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown included, square off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 136-113 win over the Pistons, Brown totaled 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Below, we look at Brown's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 10.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.5 PRA -- 18.5 18.1 PR -- 15.7 14.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Brown has made 4.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.9% of his team's total makes.

Brown's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 24th in possessions per game with 107.7.

Allowing 112.7 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have given up 45.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers concede 26.1 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bruce Brown vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/17/2023 29 12 4 1 1 1 1 12/23/2022 27 9 3 4 1 1 1 12/8/2022 28 10 4 0 0 0 2 10/24/2022 24 6 5 4 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.