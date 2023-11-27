Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 27
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) are favored by 5.5 points against the Troy Trojans (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 154.5 points.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Kentucky
- Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Eastern Kentucky
|-5.5
|154.5
Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- Eastern Kentucky and its opponents combined to score more than 154.5 points in eight of 27 games last season.
- Eastern Kentucky's outings last season had an average of 152.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Eastern Kentucky won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- Eastern Kentucky won nine of the 13 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (69.2%).
- The Colonels had a 4-2 record last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, Eastern Kentucky has an implied win probability of 71.4%.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Eastern Kentucky
|8
|29.6%
|78.6
|151.8
|73.5
|140.3
|148.7
|Troy
|4
|14.8%
|73.2
|151.8
|66.8
|140.3
|137.1
Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Colonels recorded 11.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Trojans allowed (66.8).
- Eastern Kentucky had an 11-6 record against the spread and a 16-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-10-0
|3-3
|11-16-0
|Troy
|15-12-0
|3-2
|14-13-0
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Eastern Kentucky
|Troy
|14-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|5-10
|Away Record
|7-8
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.7
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
