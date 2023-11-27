The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) are favored by 5.5 points against the Troy Trojans (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 154.5 points.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Kentucky -5.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky and its opponents combined to score more than 154.5 points in eight of 27 games last season.

Eastern Kentucky's outings last season had an average of 152.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Eastern Kentucky won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Eastern Kentucky won nine of the 13 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (69.2%).

The Colonels had a 4-2 record last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, Eastern Kentucky has an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 8 29.6% 78.6 151.8 73.5 140.3 148.7 Troy 4 14.8% 73.2 151.8 66.8 140.3 137.1

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the Colonels recorded 11.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Trojans allowed (66.8).

Eastern Kentucky had an 11-6 record against the spread and a 16-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 3-3 11-16-0 Troy 15-12-0 3-2 14-13-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Kentucky Troy 14-2 Home Record 11-3 5-10 Away Record 7-8 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

