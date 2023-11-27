Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Academy at Shawnee at Louisville Collegiate School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Portland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waggener High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
