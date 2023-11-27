Pacers vs. Trail Blazers November 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-6), on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, battle the Indiana Pacers (6-4). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games
- November 14 at the 76ers
- November 24 at home vs the Pistons
- November 22 at home vs the Raptors
- November 21 at the Hawks
- November 19 at home vs the Magic
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton posts 20.0 points, 12.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- Myles Turner posts 17.0 points, 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 26.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Aaron Nesmith puts up 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.
- Bruce Brown averages 15.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
- Buddy Hield averages 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Deandre Ayton gets the Trail Blazers 8.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Trail Blazers are receiving 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerami Grant this year.
- Jabari Walker is putting up 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Trail Blazers
|126.0
|Points Avg.
|106.4
|123.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.7
|49.8%
|Field Goal %
|44.0%
|38.9%
|Three Point %
|30.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.