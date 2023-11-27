The Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (9-6) on November 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 48.6% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.

Indiana has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 27th.

The 128.8 points per game the Pacers average are 16.1 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (112.7).

Indiana has a 9-4 record when putting up more than 112.7 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Pacers are scoring 128.8 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as they are averaging in road games.

Defensively Indiana has been better at home this season, allowing 119.9 points per game, compared to 136.6 on the road.

The Pacers are making 16.4 three-pointers per game with a 41% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.2 more threes and 4.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.2 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Pacers Injuries