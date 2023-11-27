Jerami Grant and Tyrese Haliburton are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Portland Trail Blazers and the Indiana Pacers meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +122) 11.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -125)

Haliburton's 25.4 points per game average is 0.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Haliburton's season-long assist average -- 12.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (11.5).

Haliburton has averaged 3.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +134)

Myles Turner is putting up 17.2 points per game, 0.7 more than Monday's over/under.

His rebound average -- 7.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.

He has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +180)

Monday's over/under for Bruce Brown is 11.5 points, equal to his season average.

He has collected 4.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Brown's assist average -- 2.8 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Brown, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 22.8 points Grant scores per game are 1.7 less than his over/under on Monday.

His rebounding average of 3.8 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Grant has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Grant has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +104)

Deandre Ayton's 12.7 points per game average is 1.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.