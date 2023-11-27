Top Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers on November 27, 2023
Jerami Grant and Tyrese Haliburton are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Portland Trail Blazers and the Indiana Pacers meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|11.5 (Over: -132)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
- Haliburton's 25.4 points per game average is 0.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).
- Haliburton's season-long assist average -- 12.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (11.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 3.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: +134)
- Myles Turner is putting up 17.2 points per game, 0.7 more than Monday's over/under.
- His rebound average -- 7.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.
- He has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
Bruce Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
|1.5 (Over: +180)
- Monday's over/under for Bruce Brown is 11.5 points, equal to his season average.
- He has collected 4.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).
- Brown's assist average -- 2.8 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- Brown, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -141)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
|2.5 (Over: -128)
- The 22.8 points Grant scores per game are 1.7 less than his over/under on Monday.
- His rebounding average of 3.8 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).
- Grant has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Monday's over/under.
- Grant has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|14.5 (Over: -111)
|11.5 (Over: +104)
- Deandre Ayton's 12.7 points per game average is 1.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 10.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).
