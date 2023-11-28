Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fleming County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Fleming County, Kentucky, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Fleming County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fleming County High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
