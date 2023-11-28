Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jessamine County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Jessamine County, Kentucky, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Jessamine County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Jessamine High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
