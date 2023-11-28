The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Hurricanes have taken five games in a row.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 213th.

The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).

Kentucky is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Miami (FL) has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 89.0 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 94.3 points, it is 5-0.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Kentucky scored 7.0 more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).

The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better at home last season, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.

The Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.0 on the road.

Miami (FL) sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena 11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena 11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena 11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule