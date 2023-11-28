The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Hurricanes have won five games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.
  • Kentucky is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 88th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 211th.
  • The Wildcats put up 94.3 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 72.6 the Hurricanes give up.
  • Kentucky has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 345th.
  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 89 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up.
  • When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 94.3 points, it is 5-0.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky put up 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.4 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 70.9.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better at home last season, making 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 75.2.
  • The Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.
  • Miami (FL) made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Florida International W 86-80 Watsco Center
11/17/2023 Georgia W 79-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Kansas State W 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Notre Dame - Watsco Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Watsco Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.