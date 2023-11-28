The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Hurricanes have won five games in a row.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.

Kentucky is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 88th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 211th.

The Wildcats put up 94.3 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 72.6 the Hurricanes give up.

Kentucky has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 345th.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 89 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up.

When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 94.3 points, it is 5-0.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky put up 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.4 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 70.9.

In terms of three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better at home last season, making 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 75.2.

The Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.

Miami (FL) made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena 11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena 11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena 11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule