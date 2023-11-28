The Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. It starts at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Kentucky has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Wildcats' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Miami (FL) has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Hurricanes games have hit the over twice this year.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Oddsmakers rate Kentucky considerably higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (28th).

The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

