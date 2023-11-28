A pair of hot squads square off when the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, who have won five in a row.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-5.5) 163.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kentucky (-5.5) 164.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over four out of six times this season.
  • Miami (FL) has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.
  • Hurricanes games have hit the over twice this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • Kentucky is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), much higher than its computer rankings (26th).
  • The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

