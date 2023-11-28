Tuesday's contest between the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) and the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 85-79 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kentucky squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 28.

The matchup has no set line.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-6.7)

Kentucky (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Kentucky has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 2-1-0. The Wildcats are 4-2-0 and the Hurricanes are 2-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.1 points per game. They're putting up 94.3 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are allowing 72.2 per contest to rank 204th in college basketball.

The 35.7 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank 89th in the country, and are 2.5 more than the 33.2 its opponents grab per contest.

Kentucky connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents (9.3). It is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.9%.

The Wildcats rank fifth in college basketball with 112.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 124th in college basketball defensively with 86.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has committed 6.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.2 (eighth in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (62nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 89.0 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and allowing 72.6 per contest, 211th in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential.

Miami (FL) ranks 214th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 its opponents average.

Miami (FL) hits 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Miami (FL) has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (206th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 14.0 it forces (85th in college basketball).

