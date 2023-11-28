Tuesday's game that pits the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) against the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 85-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-6.6)

Kentucky (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Kentucky has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 2-1-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in four games, while Hurricanes games have gone over two times.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.1 points per game. They're putting up 94.3 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are allowing 72.2 per contest to rank 204th in college basketball.

The 35.7 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank 89th in the nation, and are 2.5 more than the 33.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Kentucky knocks down 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), three more than its opponents (9.3). It is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.9%.

The Wildcats score 112.5 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball), while allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions (124th in college basketball).

Kentucky has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.2 per game (eighth in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (62nd in college basketball).

