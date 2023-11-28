Two streaking teams hit the court when the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hurricanes are 6.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their three-game win streak going against the Wildcats, winners of three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 163.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -6.5 163.5

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over 163.5 combined points in four of six games this season.

The average point total in Kentucky's contests this year is 166.5, 3.0 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Wildcats have entered three games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 4 66.7% 94.3 183.3 72.2 144.8 147.8 Miami (FL) 1 33.3% 89.0 183.3 72.6 144.8 154.8

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 21.7 more points per game (94.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).

Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 3-3-0 2-3 4-2-0 Miami (FL) 2-1-0 0-0 2-1-0

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Miami (FL) 14-4 Home Record 16-1 6-3 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

