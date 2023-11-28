The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kiefer Sherwood find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

  • In five of 20 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 3 1 2 10:25 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:34 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 10:08 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:34 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

