Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muhlenberg County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Muhlenberg County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rowan County Senior High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County High School at Rowan County Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Morehead, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muhlenberg County High School at Hopkins County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
