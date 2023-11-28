Tuesday's game that pits the Murray State Racers (2-2) versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-67 in favor of Murray State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

Last time out, the Racers won on Tuesday 108-78 over Bellarmine.

Murray State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Murray State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 82, UT Martin 67

Murray State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Racers' +93 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by three points per game) was a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per contest (222nd in college basketball).

On offense, Murray State posted 68.1 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (68.9 points per game) was 0.8 PPG higher.

The Racers put up 70.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.5 more points than they averaged in away games (65.9).

In 2022-23, Murray State surrendered 65 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 67.5.

