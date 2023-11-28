The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) travel to face the Murray State Racers (2-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks put up 30.8 fewer points per game (53.0) than the Racers give up to opponents (83.8).

The 96.8 points per game the Racers put up are 29.8 more points than the Skyhawks give up (67.0).

Murray State is 2-2 when scoring more than 67.0 points.

When UT Martin gives up fewer than 96.8 points, it is 0-5.

The Racers are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (43.7%).

The Skyhawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Racers concede.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Schedule