How to Watch the Murray State vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) travel to face the Murray State Racers (2-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Murray State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks put up 30.8 fewer points per game (53.0) than the Racers give up to opponents (83.8).
- The 96.8 points per game the Racers put up are 29.8 more points than the Skyhawks give up (67.0).
- Murray State is 2-2 when scoring more than 67.0 points.
- When UT Martin gives up fewer than 96.8 points, it is 0-5.
- The Racers are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (43.7%).
- The Skyhawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Racers concede.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Cumberland (TN)
|W 121-63
|CFSB Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 112-79
|Assembly Hall
|11/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 108-78
|CFSB Center
|11/28/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.