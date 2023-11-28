Tuesday's contest that pits the Providence Friars (5-1) against the Wagner Seahawks (2-3) at Amica Mutual Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-56 in favor of Providence, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Providence vs. Wagner Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 75, Wagner 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Wagner

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-19.2)

Providence (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 131.2

Providence has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while Wagner's ATS record this season is 1-1-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Friars are 0-5-0 and the Seahawks are 1-1-0.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars' +60 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.7 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per contest (71st in college basketball).

Providence wins the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It collects 35.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 87th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.2 per outing.

Providence makes 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 6.8 (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

The Friars put up 92 points per 100 possessions (230th in college basketball), while giving up 79.6 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Providence forces 13 turnovers per game (131st in college basketball) while committing 14 (305th in college basketball action).

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +7 scoring differential overall. They put up 63 points per game (346th in college basketball) and give up 61.6 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Wagner loses the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It collects 31.8 rebounds per game, 241st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.4.

Wagner knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball) at a 30.9% rate (247th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 per game its opponents make, at a 26.8% rate.

Wagner has committed 8.2 turnovers per game (eighth in college basketball), four fewer than the 12.2 it forces (190th in college basketball).

