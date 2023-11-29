The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) take on the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

This season, Bellarmine has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 25th.

The Knights put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 75.7 the Cardinals allow.

Bellarmine has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bellarmine put up more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (61.2) last season.

The Knights gave up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Bellarmine sunk fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule