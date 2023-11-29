The Bellarmine Knights (0-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights' 60 points per game are 30.4 fewer points than the 90.4 the Purple Aces give up.
  • The 73.6 points per game the Purple Aces score are 29.7 fewer points than the Knights give up (103.3).
  • This season the Purple Aces are shooting 36.3% from the field, 15.3% lower than the Knights concede.
  • The Knights make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 12.3% lower than the Purple Aces' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bellarmine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ UCLA L 113-64 Pauley Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Louisville L 111-33 KFC Yum! Center
11/21/2023 @ Murray State L 108-78 CFSB Center
11/29/2023 @ Evansville - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Wofford - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Knights Hall

