The Bellarmine Knights (0-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Knights' 60 points per game are 30.4 fewer points than the 90.4 the Purple Aces give up.

The 73.6 points per game the Purple Aces score are 29.7 fewer points than the Knights give up (103.3).

This season the Purple Aces are shooting 36.3% from the field, 15.3% lower than the Knights concede.

The Knights make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 12.3% lower than the Purple Aces' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Schedule