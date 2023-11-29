Wednesday's game at Bud Walton Arena has the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) going head-to-head against the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at 9:15 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 78-74 win for Duke, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus Duke. The two teams are projected to go over the 149.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Line: Duke -5.5

Duke -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -225, Arkansas +180

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+5.5)



Arkansas (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Duke's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, and Arkansas' is 1-5-0. A total of three out of the Blue Devils' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Razorbacks' games have gone over. The two teams average 164.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 84 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per outing (62nd in college basketball). They have a +119 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game.

Duke pulls down 34.5 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 29.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

Duke connects on 8 three-pointers per game (118th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.7).

The Blue Devils rank 15th in college basketball by averaging 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 78th in college basketball, allowing 83.3 points per 100 possessions.

Duke has committed 3.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.7 (17th in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (199th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.7 points per game (77th in college basketball) and give up 75.3 per contest (270th in college basketball).

Arkansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It records 33.7 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4.

Arkansas makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.1%.

Arkansas forces 12.3 turnovers per game (180th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (140th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.