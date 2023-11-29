Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Henry County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Henry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Parker at Eminence High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Eminence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
