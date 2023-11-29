Wednesday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) and Bellarmine Knights (2-5) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 73, Bellarmine 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-1.2)

Louisville (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Louisville's record against the spread this season is 2-3-0, while Bellarmine's is 3-3-0. The Cardinals are 4-1-0 and the Knights are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 77.0 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 75.7 per outing (280th in college basketball). They have a +8 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The 37.3 rebounds per game Louisville averages rank 51st in the country, and are 3.5 more than the 33.8 its opponents grab per contest.

Louisville hits 5.0 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) at a 27.8% rate (326th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 its opponents make while shooting 30.5% from deep.

The Cardinals average 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (200th in college basketball), and allow 91.8 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball).

Louisville has committed 1.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (214th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (253rd in college basketball).

