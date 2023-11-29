Wednesday's contest that pits the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) against the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-65 in favor of Louisville. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

The Cardinals are coming off of an 81-70 victory against Gonzaga in their last game on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinals defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the No. 15 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 81-70 on November 26, it was their season's signature victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Louisville has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 15) on November 26

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 83) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 136) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 272) on November 19

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +151 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 60.1 per contest (118th in college basketball).

