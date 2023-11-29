The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisville -4.5 138.5

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in four of five games this season.

Louisville's games this year have an average point total of 152.7, 14.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Louisville has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Cardinals are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Louisville.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 4 80% 77 143.7 75.7 146.4 145.7 Bellarmine 3 50% 66.7 143.7 70.7 146.4 138.8

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Cardinals put up 77 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.7 the Knights give up.

Louisville is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 2-3-0 1-2 4-1-0 Bellarmine 3-3-0 2-2 3-3-0

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Bellarmine 4-13 Home Record 8-6 0-11 Away Record 6-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

