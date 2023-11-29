Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Mason County, Kentucky today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mason County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Patrick School at Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Augusta, KY
- Conference: District 39
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.