How to Watch Morehead State vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) battle the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Morehead State Stats Insights
- This season, Morehead State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 83rd.
- The Eagles' 72.7 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 68.1 the Governors allow.
- When it scores more than 68.1 points, Morehead State is 3-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Morehead State scored more points at home (77.3 per game) than away (63.5) last season.
- The Eagles allowed 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Morehead State made fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.0%) than at home (37.0%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 74-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 64-51
|Freedom Hall
|11/22/2023
|Midway
|W 94-53
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.