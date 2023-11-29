The Austin Peay Governors (3-4) face the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Austin Peay vs. Morehead State matchup.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Austin Peay Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Austin Peay (-1.5) 132.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Austin Peay (-1.5) 131.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends

Morehead State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Austin Peay has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Governors games have gone over the point total.

