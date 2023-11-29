The Austin Peay Governors (2-1) will play the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Alex Gross: 12 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
  • Mark Freeman: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank
308th 66.7 Points Scored 69.8 216th
245th 72.3 Points Allowed 66.6 72nd
328th 28.5 Rebounds 32.4 134th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th
221st 12.5 Assists 13.7 128th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

