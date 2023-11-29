The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Murray State matchup in this article.

Murray State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-4.5) 141.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bradley (-4.5) 141.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. Bradley Betting Trends

Murray State has won one game against the spread this year.

The Racers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Bradley has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this season.

