Murray State vs. Bradley November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Murray State Racers (2-1, 0-0 MVC) versus the Bradley Braves (3-0, 0-0 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Bradley Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Murray State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Bradley Top Players (2022-23)
- Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Murray State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|Bradley AVG
|Bradley Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|237th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|21st
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
