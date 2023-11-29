The Robert Morris Colonials (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Kentucky Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline BetMGM Northern Kentucky (-6.5) 141.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Kentucky (-7.5) 141.5 -350 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Norse's four games have gone over the point total.

Robert Morris has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, two of the Colonials games have hit the over.

