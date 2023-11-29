Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League team, the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Truist Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)
- Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|77th
|262nd
|30.4
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
